Lee M. Tillman Sells 298,914 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MRO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.88. 25,184,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,359,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.