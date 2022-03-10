Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Down 9%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 36,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,173,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,480,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after acquiring an additional 596,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,772,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lemonade by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 864,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,953,000 after acquiring an additional 520,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lemonade by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,511,000 after acquiring an additional 128,352 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

