Li-Cycle (LICY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Li-Cycle to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 3,072.40% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LICY opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 28.35 and a quick ratio of 28.30. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth approximately $8,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,001,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 156,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LICY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

