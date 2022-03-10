Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 236.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393,765 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.37% of Liberty Global worth $55,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 392,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,651. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.