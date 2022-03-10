Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.72) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.59) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BBY opened at GBX 240.78 ($3.15) on Thursday. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 207.80 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.28). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78.

About Balfour Beatty (Get Rating)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

