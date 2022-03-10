Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.72) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.59) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BBY opened at GBX 240.78 ($3.15) on Thursday. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 207.80 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.28). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

