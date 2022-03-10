Lido DAO Token One Day Volume Reaches $6.99 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $222.76 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00005571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.56 or 0.06599994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.04 or 0.99914861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

