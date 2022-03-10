Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.930-$6.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $131.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.90.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

