Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $131.93 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average is $131.72.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Life Storage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Life Storage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

