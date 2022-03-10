Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Life Time Group stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.66. 12,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $23.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,453,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,740,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,654,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

