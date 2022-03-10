Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.34

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $12.56. Lightbridge shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 2,740,621 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.14.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightbridge by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.