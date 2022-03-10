LINK (LN) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $121.15 or 0.00312103 BTC on major exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $723.99 million and $511,605.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.68 or 0.06593935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,868.35 or 1.00128080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041823 BTC.

About LINK

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

