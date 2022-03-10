Litecoin Cash Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $833.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,155.91 or 0.99766118 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 752,671,856 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

