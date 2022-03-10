Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $95,137.78

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $95,137.78 and approximately $30.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,592.30 or 1.00482974 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00071371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016941 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

