Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Lithia Motors worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 164.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 209.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 112.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $323.32 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.09. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

LAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.33.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

