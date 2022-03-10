Lithium Price Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Lithium has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $631,942.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lithium has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.32 or 0.06607972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.43 or 0.99817714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041797 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,939,279,465 coins.

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

