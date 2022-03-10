Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVVV traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 977,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,720. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Livewire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

