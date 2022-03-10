Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LVVV traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 977,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,720. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
