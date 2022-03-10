LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.720-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.58. 39,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,475. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.27. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of LKQ by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

