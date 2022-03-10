Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.00

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$114.00 and last traded at C$113.57, with a volume of 175858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cfra lowered Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The stock has a market cap of C$38.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,448.47. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 35,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.31, for a total value of C$3,541,922.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,236,028.07. Insiders sold 105,960 shares of company stock worth $10,661,967 in the last 90 days.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

