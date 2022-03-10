LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,465.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $779,201.91 and approximately $2,465.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,398,420 coins and its circulating supply is 50,185,643 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

