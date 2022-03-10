Lockheed Martin (LMT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/7/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $486.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $521.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/28/2022 – Lockheed Martin was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $467.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $365.00 to $415.00.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $400.00 to $445.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $430.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $379.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $410.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $376.00 to $425.00.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $400.00 to $445.00.

1/26/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $387.00 to $401.00.

1/10/2022 – Lockheed Martin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $379.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $448.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

