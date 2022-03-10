Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ LRFC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.89. Logan Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.07 million, a PE ratio of 153.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $734,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

