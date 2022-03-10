Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,610.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.47 or 0.06592690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00261665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.40 or 0.00733988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00067887 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.27 or 0.00443584 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00396886 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

