Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 13,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. Loncor Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

