Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 13,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. Loncor Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.97.
About Loncor Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loncor Gold (LONCF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.