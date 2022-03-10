L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $5.94 on Thursday, hitting $78.54. 216,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,147. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($472.83) to €450.00 ($489.13) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($472.83) to €395.00 ($429.35) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.20.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

