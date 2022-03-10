Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,882 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 94,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 41,761.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,675 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.