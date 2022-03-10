Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 13,700 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,811 shares of company stock worth $135,948,942 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

