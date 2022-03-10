Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 198,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $66,588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at $16,088,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

