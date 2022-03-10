Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $2.41 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.70.

EPAM opened at $198.41 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.81 and its 200-day moving average is $569.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

