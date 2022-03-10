Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Zscaler by 21.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,544,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,267 shares of company stock worth $12,748,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $212.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.66.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

