Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $524,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $224.17. 3,318,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.23 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $151.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

