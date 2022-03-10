LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,047 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,043,000 after buying an additional 4,769,153 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $138,752,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after buying an additional 2,654,046 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after buying an additional 1,727,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at about $36,195,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.