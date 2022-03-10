LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.76.

