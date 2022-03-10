LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of onsemi by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of onsemi by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of onsemi by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of onsemi by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 1,014,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.