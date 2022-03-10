LPL Financial LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 124,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,367,000 after purchasing an additional 342,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

BSCQ stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68.

