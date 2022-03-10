LPL Financial LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 194.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,540,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,509,000 after purchasing an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

JBLU stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

