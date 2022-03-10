LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,090 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at $677,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

