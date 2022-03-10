LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in STAG Industrial by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in STAG Industrial by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.34 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

