LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.