LPL Financial LLC Sells 44,985 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,985 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,712 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PIE opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.