Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Increased to SEK 90 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 80 to SEK 90 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 46,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,768. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

