Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,481 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.33% of Magnite worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 272,357 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 450,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Magnite by 96.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Magnite by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

