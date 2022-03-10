Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $134.39 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $113.09 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.62 and a 200-day moving average of $152.12.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

