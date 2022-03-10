ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. ManTech International reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANT. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $20,050,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after buying an additional 179,823 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

MANT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.65. 4,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

