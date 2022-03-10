MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Hits $0.0720 on Major Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0720 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $32.50 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 451,231,097 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

