Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.95

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.95 and traded as high as C$25.40. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$25.17, with a volume of 6,166,031 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.32.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$48.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.