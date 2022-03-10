Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Up 536.5% in February

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 536.5% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Maritime Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 33,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,418. Maritime Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
Maritime Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
