Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Up 536.5% in February

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 536.5% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Maritime Resources stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 33,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,418. Maritime Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

