Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.71, but opened at $11.70. Marqeta shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 301,227 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855,275 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $141,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,291 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

