Martin F. Greenslade Purchases 60,000 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,880.50).

LON:TLW traded up GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 52.62 ($0.69). The stock had a trading volume of 20,920,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,217. The company has a market capitalization of £754.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

TLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70.75 ($0.93).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

