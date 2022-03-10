Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Decreased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,138 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $42,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,168,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $369.79. 3,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,634. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $312.42 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.14.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

