MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of MasTec worth $48,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MasTec by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MasTec by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in MasTec by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MasTec by 42,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

